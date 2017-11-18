Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Jan and Vern Arey, Paul Mitnik and Paul Sherman placed second, Ken Harvey and Kathleen Burden placed third, and Mike Quinn and Fred Letourneau placed fourth.

Winners on Thursday were Les Buzzell and Fred Letourneau, Janet Arey and David Offer placed second, Tony Frates and Nancy Lenfest placed third, and Patricia Damon and Norma Blazer placed fourth.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Ed and Joyce Rushton, Lorrie Letourneau and Beverly St. Germaine placed second, David Bourque and Suzon Morrison placed third, Carroll and Audrey Harding placed fourth.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Gene Murray placed first, Ralph Boisvert placed second and Peggy Barrett placed third.

Bridge winners on Thursday were: Margaret Palmer placed first, Kay O’Brien placed second and Nancy Platt placed third.

There will be no Cohen Center bridge games during Thanksgiving week.

For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Thursday were Betty Perry and Louie Violette, Gabrielle Rice and Gerald Michaud placed second, Lee Lenfest and Madeline Poulin tied with Pat Nutt and Dennis Perkins for third place, and Francis Roy and Barbara Haynes placed fourth.

The club meets at 11 a.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner. For more information, call 872-5932.

