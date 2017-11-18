Big Brothers Big Sisters appoints two program managers

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine has appointed Rebecca Neville and Ted Fournier as program managers to coordinate and support professionally one-to-one youth mentoring programs in the Midcoast region and Penobscot County, according to a BBBS news release.

Neville will serve as community-based manager for Penobscot, Knox, Waldo and Lincoln counties. In her new role, she is responsible for recruiting, training and supporting adult volunteers, or “Bigs,” who serve as mentors for local youth facing adversity, or “Littles.” Community-based mentoring matches a trusted, caring and screened adult with a child in their community to share interests and activities for two to five hours every week.

Neville brings to the agency experience working in a variety of educational settings, including serving as student activities coordinator at Unity College and as administrative coordinator at Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts. She completed undergraduate and graduate studies in French, higher education administration and acupuncture, according to the release.

Fournier joins the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mid-Maine team as school-based manager for Penobscot and Waldo counties. In this position, Fournier will oversee the school and site-based mentoring programs at Bangor Boys & Girls Club and the Bangor YMCA with student mentors from Husson University; at Leonard Middle School, Lewis Libby School, Old Town Elementary School, the Old Town Rec Center and the Old Town YMCA with University of Maine Black Bear Mentors; and at Smith School and Wagner Middle School in Winterport with Hampden Academy mentors.

Fournier is a career public educator with over two decades of experience, including 15 years of post-secondary community college and university teaching and 15 years of education administration in college curriculum coordination, federal grant management and database administration, according to the release.

Augusta native joins office of Senator Collins

As a legislative assistant, O’Brien will work on policy matters pertaining to agriculture, forestry, fisheries, science, transportation and infrastructure.

O’Brien graduated Phi Beta Kappa and Pi Sigma Alpha from the Honors College at the University of Maine at Orono, where he majored in political science.

Camden National Bank awards grants

The luncheon took place during a Maine Association of Nonprofits’ forum, 2017 Focus on Board Innovation: Transforming Governance through Shared Leadership.

This year’s award winners are the board of directors for Area Interfaith Outreach; Camp Sunshine at Sebago Lake Inc.; Junior Achievement of Maine; Sarah’s House of Maine; the Susan L. Curtis Foundation; the Maine School Garden Network, of Augusta; and Sea Change Yoga.

Michelle Erhard, of the Maine School Garden Network, was honored because shortly after joining the board of directors two years ago, she was asked to serve as interim chairwoman during a time of need. Bringing dedication, passion and strategic vision, Erhard helped restructure board committees and the system for board work. Her commitment of time and expertise have advanced Maine School Garden Network’s mission to support educational gardens for youth while promoting healthy living and environmental stewardship, according to the bank.

Augusta/Gardiner KOA Journey Campground wins award

The Augusta/Gardiner KOA Journey Campground has earned the 2018 KOA President’s Award from Kampgrounds of America, the world’s largest system of family-friendly, open-to-the-public campgrounds, according to a news release from the company.

The award was presented Friday at KOA’s Annual International Convention in Phoenix, Arizona.

The KOA President’s Award is presented annually to campgrounds that receive high scores in customer service from their campers and also receive top scores in KOA’s annual Quality Review.

OTIS Federal Credit Union picks new president-CEO

OTIS Federal Credit Union has appointed Kim Turner as its new president and CEO, effective Jan. 1.

The Jay credit union serves more than 10,839 members and holds over $161 million in assets, employing 27 people from the local communities. Turner’s appointment follows current President/CEO Roland Poirier’s retirement announcement. Poirier has served in the role for 31 years.

Turner has been with the credit union since December 2013, when she was hired as vice president of operations and compliance. In her role as vice president, Turner has collaborated with Poirier and Darice Dubreuil, vice president of Lending, on various projects, compliance-related topics, new product implementation and long-term strategic planning. She also works closely with the staff, helping to provide hands-on member support, assisting employees with questions, and leading discussions on new processes and procedures.

Before joining the OTIS staff, Turner worked as an account relationship manager at Synergent. In her time there, she was tasked with managing credit union accounts and ensuring that credit unions were consistently up-to-date and well-educated on the products and services available to them related to Episys, the core processing platform used by more than 650 credit unions.

Turner is on Livermore Planning Board and the Maine Credit Union League Governmental Affairs Committee. She also is the chairwoman of the Jay-Livermore-Livermore Falls Chamber of Commerce, chairwoman of the Maine Credit Union League Young Professional Network, treasurer of Maine’s Paper and Heritage Museum, and chapter president of the Norm Nolette Chapter of Credit Unions. Turner earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from the University of Southern Maine, as well as Certified Credit Union Executive and Credit Union Compliance Expert designations from the Credit Union National Association.

Trademark credit union gives grant to Bread of Life Ministries

The board of directors of Augusta-based Trademark Federal Credit Union recently selected Bread of Life Ministries as the recipient of a Griffin-Guerrette Charitable Giving Fund grant.

The fund was established in 2012 to recognize the career contributions of Judith A. Griffin and Paul J. Guerrette, whose careers spanned four decades with the credit union. The fund awards $1,000 each November to one Augusta area nonprofit organization serving the human services, social welfare or other charitable needs of the community.

Bread of Life operates the only soup kitchen and the only general-purpose homeless shelter in the Augusta area.

