IN ANSON, Friday at 5:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 8:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Riverside Drive.

8:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

10:38 a.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

11:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Union Street.

2:26 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

2:28 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Boothby Street.

2:29 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pierce Drive.

3:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

3:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

3:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Lees Court.

4:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

5:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cedar Street.

7:18 p.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Eastern Avenue.

7:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:38 p.m., criminal trespassing involving a vehicle was reported on Water Street.

10:23 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Willow Street.

Saturday at 5:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Worcester Street.

IN CLINTON, Friday at 9:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Friday at 9:48 a.m., mischief was reported on East Ridge Road.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 7:49 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Fahi Pond Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 7:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Savage Street.

Saturday at 2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 2:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

8:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Warren Street.

9:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

IN HARMONY, Friday at 8:36 p.m., an assault was reported on Bemis Road.

IN HARTLAND, Friday at 9:05 a.m., theft was reported on Athens Road.

Saturday at 4:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Athens Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 10:51 a.m., vandalism was reported on Oak Hill Road.

7:12 p.m., mischief was reported on Winding Hill Road.

Saturday at 5:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

7:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 9:54 a.m., sex offenses were reported on Hussey Hill Road.

11:54 a.m., a drug offense was reported on Church Street.

12:17 p.m., fraud was reported on Fairfield Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 10:50 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 11 a.m., a fire was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 10:34 a.m., an assault was reported on Fairview Avenue.

2:45 p.m., theft was reported on Water Street.

9:16 p.m., a robbery was reported on Waterville Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 8:33 a.m., trespassing was reported on Bates Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:14 a.m., a fire call was taken on Interstate 95.

8:23 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Elm Street.

3:22 p.m., theft was reported on Colby Street.

3:37 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

10:59 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Union Street.

Saturday at 12:16 a.m., an assault was reported on Union Street.

12:23 a.m., a call about a fire was taken on Union Street.

12:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

3:06 a.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:31 a.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 9:22 a.m., a call about a fire was taken on Augusta Road.

10:55 a.m., fraud was reported on Poulin Street.

11:57 a.m., theft was reported on Bellevue Street.

2:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Matheson Avenue.

6:27 p.m., harassment was reported on Clinton Avenue.

Saturday at 2:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Clinton Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:17 p.m., Logan A. Almeida, 19, of Augusta, was arrested on Water Street on a warrant.

7:33 p.m., Amanda Bechard, 32, of Hallowell, was arrested on Cony Street and charged with theft.

11:49 p.m., Alicia Marie Lutz, 27, of Augusta, was arrested on Green Street on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday, Darcy Ellis, 48, of Starks, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

Saturday, Noah Duncan-Perley, 18, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 12:55 p.m., Shain Allen Sargent, 46, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a revocation of probation.

1:29 p.m., Michael Evans, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of aggravated driving after a habitual offender revocation, driving after a habitual offender revocation and driving under the influence, as well as three counts of violating conditional release.

2 p.m., James D. McInnis, 37, of Alna, was arrested on two warrants.

3:52 p.m., Elialdy Javier, 20, of Manhattan, New York, was arrested on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs.

10:02 p.m., Joseph M. Hibbard, 39, of Embden, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

11:51 p.m., Jeremy Wayne Weymouth, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of robbery and car burglary.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 9:20 p.m., Heather Beaulieu, 31, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

Saturday at 3:06 a.m., Jason Alfred Ladd, 33, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONSES

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 10:29 p.m. Jason E. Batista, 35, of China, was summoned on a charge of being a habitual motor vehicle offender.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:16 p.m., Seth Alan Leichnitz, 20, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of failing to obtain a driver’s license.

