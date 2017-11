FREEDOM — Organizers of the Freedom Recreational/Booster eighth annual Christmas Craft Fair seek donations for the auction scheduled suring the fair. The fair is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, at Freedom Town Office, 71 Pleasant St.

This year’s theme is “The Grinch.” The event also will feature a Chinese auction and white elephant sale.

To make a donation or for more information, call 382-6177.

