Elections with a lot of open seats always bring the most excitement, and 2018 is going to be one of those years. Whenever term limits kick in, interesting new candidates emerge. Gov. Paul LePage is barred from seeking a third term as governor, and longtime Republican Sen. Roger Katz of Augusta cannot run again either, so the race for his seat is on.

It’s not too early to look at potential contests. Filing deadline is in March.

Augusta Republican Rep. Matt Pouliot recently declared for Katz’s Senate seat, District 15 covering Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney, and Vassalboro. For some time now, I have mentioned in this column that Augusta Mayor David Rollins, now a registered Democrat, has decided to seek his close personal friend Katz’s position. Rollins is rebounding strongly from heart bypass surgery, walking a mile a day and ready to campaign following the holidays. Pouliot will pit his legislative experience versus Rollins’ municipal government experience.

Augusta politics has come full circle and Rollins may be the Democrats’ answer to taking back a Senate seat that belonged to the Democratic Party before Katz, one of Augusta’s most popular politicians, came along. Prior to Katz, Beverly Bustin-Hathaway, the late Bev Daggett, and Libby Mitchell served the district.

Each 2018 Senate election in Maine will be critical because of the slim margin currently held by the Republicans. There are some real dynamics at work in the potential Pouliot vs. Rollins race. But first it must be stated this matchup assumes that each will survive any primary contest. In Pouliot’s case he may have a solid competitor in June if Kelley Couture, well known as a Sidney selectwoman, runs.

In a Republican primary, Couture would fare well in her hometown of Sidney and perhaps some of the other small towns around Augusta. However, Pouliot would be favored because half the district’s total voters are in the state capital. In November, using last year’s presidential election as a baseline, Augusta will represent almost one-half of the total vote with Oakland, Sidney, Chelsea and Vassalboro providing, in descending order of amount, the other half.

Pouliot’s strength would come from Sidney, China and Vassalboro Republicans and predominatly Franco-American Ward 3 in Augusta. Rollins, Augusta’s mayor, should win an Augusta majority, and prevail in Oakland and Chelsea. The district is definitely tilted Democrat overall, and Rollins has much better name I.D., especially with independents. Rollins is the early favorite.

While it is possible to do an early analysis in the Senate District 15 race, that is not the case with the question of who will replace 30-year-old Pouliot in House District 86, comprising the city’s Ward 3 and a sizeable slice of Ward 1, where Pouliot resides.

The problem for both political parties is that there are no known contenders for that seat — yet. Maybe this column will bring forth some candidates. Names mentioned in conversations with local politicians are former state senator and city councilwoman Dale McCormick and Monica Castellanos, who lost to Pouliot in 2016. Republican Stan Koski, who recently lost by only 60 votes for Ward 3 City Council, might be a GOP possibility.

In a gubernatorial election, political party nominees often have great influence in the fate of down ticket candidates. Early contenders provide some flavor for what is to come. There were 20 candidates who had indicated intentions to run for governor in the fall of 2009 when I met with Waterville Mayor Paul LePage and told him that he could win because he had a great personal story that professionaly marketed could seperate him from the pack. My prediction was a good one, the choice not so much. This will be another case of multiple candidates needed to be weeded out.

On the Democrat side, Attorney General Janet Mills carries the progressive banner and Republican Mary Mayhew, Gov. LePage’s former health and human services commissioner, commands the conservative right.

It’s too early to figure this one out, but one thing is certain — the eventual nominees will have a decided affect on the fortunes of many House and Senate candidates. Who will the eventual new governor be? Well, after witnessing the unbelievable presidential outcome, try this one: Gov. LePage throws Mary Mayhew under the bus and the Collision King of Maine, Shawn Moody, wins with 38 percent in another three-way gubernatorial contest. It’s almost time for the next circus to begin.

Don Roberts is a veteran broadcaster, writer and political consultant. He has served Augusta as a city councilor at-large, charter commission vice chairman and utilities district treasurer.

