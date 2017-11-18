SOUTH CHINA — Erskine Academy parents and students should be advised of several changes to the school calendar due to excessive storm days.
The first trimester now will end on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and second trimester will begin Thursday, Nov. 30. Friday, Dec. 22 now is scheduled as an early release day with dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
Lastly, Thursday, March 15, now will be a full day of school and Friday, March 16, will be an early release day with dismissal at 11:30 a.m.
Any additional school cancellations will be reviewed to determine if further make up days will be required.
For more information, email Betsy Benner at [email protected]