SOUTH CHINA — Erskine Academy parents and students should be advised of several changes to the school calendar due to excessive storm days.

The first trimester now will end on Wednesday, Nov. 29, and second trimester will begin Thursday, Nov. 30. Friday, Dec. 22 now is scheduled as an early release day with dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

Lastly, Thursday, March 15, now will be a full day of school and Friday, March 16, will be an early release day with dismissal at 11:30 a.m.

Any additional school cancellations will be reviewed to determine if further make up days will be required.

For more information, email Betsy Benner at [email protected]

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.