AUGUSTA — Le Club Calumet will hold its annual Thanksgiving Day community dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23.

Chef Bruce Ruzzoli is looking for volunteers to help with this free event. Volunteers are needed to set up tables and chairs, arrange place settings, serve food at the kitchen and to wait on tables.

All donations collected will benefit the Augusta Food Bank.

To volunteer or for more information, call Bruce or Tina Ruzzoli at 623-8211.

