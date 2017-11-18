A man suffered a minor injury when he was shot by another man in the Portland’s Old Port about 1 a.m. Saturday, Portland police said.

The shooting took place near Dana and Wharf streets, and the suspected shooter is in custody, Lt. Robert Martin confirmed in an email Saturday evening. The victim was released after treatment from Mercy Hospital.

Martin did not identify either the suspected gunman or the victim. He said more details, including the name of the person arrested, will likely be released on Monday.

The incident is still under investigation, police said.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the shooting are being urged to call police at 874-8575.

