The Skowhegan Semper Fidelis Club will hold its annual Thanksgiving pie sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., while supplies last, Wednesday, Nov. 22, at the Skowhegan branch of Bangor Savings Bank.
For more information, call 474-7691.
Skowhegan Semper Fidelis Club to host event.
