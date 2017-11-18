WINSLOW — A voting recount conducted Friday will not go before the Town Council for certification, contrary to a previous report, but instead straight to a special election.

A recount of the votes for a three-year Town Council seat in District 3 resulted in a tie of 173-173 between incumbent Jerry Quirion, 71, and Lee Trahan, 46.

Town Clerk Pamela Smiley previously said the recount needed to be approved by the Town Council and then sent to a special election. However, the town based that on incorrect information.

The tie will just trigger a special election, according to Town Manager Michael Heavener. Smiley’s findings in the recount are final, though either candidate could appeal the result to Kennebec County Superior Court.

Heavener said Saturday that he is unaware of whether the candidates are planning to do so.

The council will vote to call a special election, which requires two readings. The first is scheduled to be done at its Dec. 11 meeting. The second would be done at its Jan. 2 meeting.

After the special election is called, the town must wait at least 30 days to hold the election. Quirion will remain in his council seat until the second election is complete, at which time the newly elected candidate will be sworn in.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

