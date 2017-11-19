Authorities in Sagadahoc County say they are concerned for the well-being of a 70-year-old West Bath man who has not been heard from since Friday.

Sheriff Joel Merry said in a statement Sunday evening that Edward “Ted” Berrett, who lives alone at 63 Beaver Brook in West Bath, was last seen near his home around 7 p.m. Friday. He was wearing pants but did not have a shirt or jacket on.

Concerned for his safety, the sheriff’s office notified the Maine Warden Service, Maine Search and Rescue, as well as canine units from local police departments.

The search was suspended Sunday night but will resume Monday morning.

“We are very concerned for the well-being of Mr. Berrett,” Merry said. “While there is nothing suspicious, we are worried about his lack of contact with family and friends at this time.”

If anyone has any information concerning his whereabouts, they should contact the Sheriff’s Office at 443-8201.

