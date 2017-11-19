Our Sen. Susan Collins just voted against a regulation that would have allowed class-action lawsuits against credit companies and predatory banks. Average Americans are usually unable to afford to sue on an individual basis. This means that large banks and credit card companies now have little reason to stop gouging practices. The vote was 50-50, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the deciding vote. Two brave Republicans voted against it.

If Collins had voted on our behalf, the measure would have failed and our rights to class action suits would have been assured. I really am disappointed in her action and what that means for the general public.

Marla Bottesch

Norridgewock

