HALLOWELL – Here in Maine’s smallest city, and one of its most desirable, is a won’t-last-long home whose asking price was recently reduced to $309,000.

Built in 1989, this nine-room, four-bedroom house was the model for the neighborhood, and so is both quality-built, and well-designed – note the Palladian windows and symmetrical peaks of the exterior, and the “extra” interior touches such as the inlay in the hardwood of the foyer, and the textured walls’ warm and delicate gold. Open the laundry enclosure, and the candy-apple-red washer and dryer really “pop.”

But the highlight, surely, is the newer, gourmet’s kitchen, which was designed and built by Bob Clark Sr. of Readfield. The Morning Star granite “work” (six-burner gas cooktop) / dining, table-style island even has wine storage underneath. Appliances, including wall oven, are stainless; moldings, and cabinetry, some glass-fronted, are notably elegant. Full-view doors open out to a patio that has a hot tub handy.

This fine, family home has a first-floor suite, with full bath, that makes single-level living an option. There’s an office / bedroom directly across the hall. The setup is altogether ideal for a home business, complete with a waiting room, if you like.

Upstairs, two very large bedrooms flank a full bath, and there’s a balcony-style reading area. Above the oversized, two-vehicle garage, the walkup bonus room of about 450 square feet is ready for finishing for any number of purposes.

In addition to this location – a cul-de-sac in a quiet, leafy neighborhood on the west side of town, very handy to Hannaford, central Augusta and all conveniences – the property enjoys the benefits of historic, arts-friendly Hallowell, which include excellent schools; an attractive, walkable, riverfront downtown lined with restaurants and shops; and a lively civic life, with a farmers market, festivals and more.

The home at 4 Moose Lane, Hallowell, is listed by Les Priest of Better Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group (Augusta office). Annual taxes are $4,628 (2016). For more information or to arrange a viewing, please contact Les at 215-7349, 623-4182, or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

