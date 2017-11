AUGUSTA

Saturday at 7:07 a.m., theft was reported on Cummings Avenue.

10:03 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

10:55 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

1:49 p.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

2:08 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

2:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.

2:42 p.m., theft was reported on Union Street.

4:22 p.m., needles were found on State Street.

5:31 p.m., theft was reported on Stone Street.

6:09 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Northern Avenue.

6:15 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

9 p.m., a violation of a condition of release was reported on Linden Street.

10:11 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Quimby Street.

11:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Cumberland Street.

11:58 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cushnoc Drive.

Sunday at 12:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:34 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cedar Court.

5:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

HALLOWELL

Saturday at 3:32 p.m., simple assault was reported on Water Street.

8:15 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

ARREST

AUGUSTA

Saturday at 2:28 p.m., Katherine E. Spiller, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on Crosby Street Place on a warrant.

