On Nov. 9, Messalonskee Middle School students and faculty gave a presentation to military veterans. Needless to say, it was so overwhelming that it left no dry eyes in the audience.

These students deserve a “well done” in their success to honor us veterans. I have never felt so honored in my life. It certainly inspired my faith and admiration for the youth of the Messalonskee school system. My hat is off to you all, and thank you for the sincere honor.

Gary Grant

commander

American Legion Post 51

Oakland

