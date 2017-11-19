IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Moores Mill Road.

12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 8:35 a.m., vandalism was reported on Carthage Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.

7:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Savage Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:54 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

2:25 p.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.

2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

3:47 p.m., a hazmat incident was reported at Temple and Town Farm roads.

10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Saturday at 11:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Chickadee Avenue.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Naomi Avenue.

7:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pinewood Drive.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.

IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 1:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bangs Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Street.

11:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

11:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 9:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Melody Lane.

IN TEMPLE, Saturday at 12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jackson Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

9:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.

11:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

12:29 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

12:43 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:46 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Walmart.

1 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Terrace.

2:29 p.m., drug offenses were reported on College Avenue.

3:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

3:41 p.m., theft was reported at The Starting Line on College Avenue.

3:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

6:53 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.

7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.

8:47 p.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.

10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

Sunday at 12:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Michelle Riorden, 44, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.

Sunday, Christopher Coulture, 44, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest.

David Cherkis, 49, of Bethel, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:46 a.m., Trever A. Caouette, 21, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.

3:36 a.m., Derrick Hall Kane, 35, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and driving under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:54 p.m., Nicholas James Wagner, 33, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of theft and shoplifting.

Sunday at 1:30 a.m., Cody E. Pelotte, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.

4:04 a.m., Betty Kendrick, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:48 a.m., Faith N. Blake, 18, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of leaving the scene of a car accident.

