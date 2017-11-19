IN CANAAN, Saturday at 9:06 a.m., threatening was reported on Moores Mill Road.
12:07 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
IN CARTHAGE, Sunday at 8:35 a.m., vandalism was reported on Carthage Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 2:40 p.m., trespassing was reported on Green Road.
7:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Savage Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 12:54 a.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.
12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.
2:25 p.m., theft was reported on Bridge Street.
2:40 p.m., harassment was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.
3:47 p.m., a hazmat incident was reported at Temple and Town Farm roads.
10:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN JAY, Saturday at 11:34 a.m., threatening was reported on Chickadee Avenue.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 12:17 p.m., theft was reported on Naomi Avenue.
7:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pinewood Drive.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.
IN PHILLIPS, Saturday at 1:03 p.m., trespassing was reported on Bangs Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 1:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pine Street.
11:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
11:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
IN ST. ALBANS, Saturday at 9:08 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Melody Lane.
IN TEMPLE, Saturday at 12:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Jackson Mountain Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
9:23 a.m., harassment was reported on Boothby Street.
11:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
12:29 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.
12:43 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
12:46 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Walmart.
1 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Silver Terrace.
2:29 p.m., drug offenses were reported on College Avenue.
3:03 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
3:41 p.m., theft was reported at The Starting Line on College Avenue.
3:57 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s.
6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
6:53 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on College Avenue.
7:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spruce Street.
8:47 p.m., an assault was reported on Front Street.
10:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Sunday at 12:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Silver Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday, Michelle Riorden, 44, of Jay, was arrested on a warrant.
Sunday, Christopher Coulture, 44, of New Sharon, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and refusing to submit to arrest.
David Cherkis, 49, of Bethel, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:46 a.m., Trever A. Caouette, 21, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a charge of violating conditional release.
3:36 a.m., Derrick Hall Kane, 35, of Belfast, was arrested on charges of refusing to submit to arrest and driving under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:54 p.m., Nicholas James Wagner, 33, of Pittsfield, was arrested on charges of theft and shoplifting.
Sunday at 1:30 a.m., Cody E. Pelotte, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence.
4:04 a.m., Betty Kendrick, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 9:48 a.m., Faith N. Blake, 18, of Oakland, was summoned on a charge of leaving the scene of a car accident.