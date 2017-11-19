I want to applaud Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-1st District, for her courage and good work in standing up to Republican efforts to cut Medicaid, SNAP, and other anti-poverty programs.

Rep. Pingree, since she entered Congress, has been a champion of programs that lift people out of poverty, put them back to work, and help them regain a foothold in the middle class. In fact, because of this work, Rep. Pingree was recognized nationally by the James Beard Foundation. Mainers should feel proud that Rep. Pingree is representing them in Washington. I know I am.

Cindy Look

Gardiner

