Maine State Police are searching for a man who robbed the Circle K store in China at gunpoint early Sunday morning, according to a news release.

At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, a man wearing blue jeans, a black hooded jacket and a mask entered the convenience store on Lakeview Drive with a firearm.

Security camera footage of a suspect in armed robbery of Circle K in China on Sunday. Photo courtesy of Maine State Police Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

He demanded money from the cashier, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Department of Public Safety. The cashier handed over an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled on foot without firing the weapon or causing any harm.

No other customers were in the store, which is open 24/7 and also sells Irving gas, at the time of the robbery.

State police responded to the store with a K-9 and searched the surrounding area of the intersection of U.S. Route 202 and Causeway Road, but were unable to find a suspect.

Anyone who was at the store or in the area between 4:30 a.m. and 4:45 a.m. should call Maine State Police at 624-7076.

