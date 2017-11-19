LONDON — When Britain’s 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth married 26-year-old Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey in 1947, the wedding sparked joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II.

Seven decades on, the couple who would become Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – now 91 and 96, respectively – are still going strong, their marriage a bedrock in British public life amid a world of change.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, shown against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle in England, were married in 1947. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press via AP
On Monday, they mark their 70th wedding anniversary, though officials say the milestone will be celebrated privately and no public events are planned. The royal family is reportedly marking the date with a gathering at Windsor Castle.

The queen is the first monarch in British history to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.

At their 50th wedding anniversary, Elizabeth praised her husband as “quite simply … my strength and stay all these years.”

