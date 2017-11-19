LONDON — When Britain’s 21-year-old Princess Elizabeth married 26-year-old Lt. Philip Mountbatten at Westminster Abbey in 1947, the wedding sparked joy and celebration in a country just recovering from World War II.

Seven decades on, the couple who would become Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip – now 91 and 96, respectively – are still going strong, their marriage a bedrock in British public life amid a world of change.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, shown against a platinum-textured backdrop at Windsor Castle in England, were married in 1947. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press via AP Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

On Monday, they mark their 70th wedding anniversary, though officials say the milestone will be celebrated privately and no public events are planned. The royal family is reportedly marking the date with a gathering at Windsor Castle.

The queen is the first monarch in British history to celebrate a platinum wedding anniversary.

At their 50th wedding anniversary, Elizabeth praised her husband as “quite simply … my strength and stay all these years.”

