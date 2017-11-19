Does Walmart really think the public is so stupid as to believe they have those self-checkout registers for faster checkouts? Do they really think we believe they only have one or two registers manned because they don’t have the help? They don’t have the help because they don’t want to pay for more help. They have these self-checkout registers so they don’t have to pay anyone.

As I told one of their employees the other day, I did not wish to use the self-service scanners. I am retired and if I want to work for free, I will donate my time to a charitable organization and make a monetary donation.

I wonder what Mr. Walton would say if he knew how his buisness is being run today.

Sharon Chadbourne

Pittston

