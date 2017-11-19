A homeless man was arrested on several charges after South Portland police responded to reports of shots fired in the South Portland Greenbelt walkway near Mildred Street on Saturday night.

Police said in a news release that Terry Tucker, 28, who has no known local address, was arrested after police received reports at 8:32 p.m. of vehicle break-ins at Mildred Street area parking lot, and, minutes later, reports of gunshots in the area.

Officers responding to the scene heard more gunshots and found Tucker, who initially refused to put his gun down. He eventually complied but refused to cooperate further. He was taken into custody by officers using vehicles and tactical shields.

Tucker was charged with reckless conduct with a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle by force, threatening display of a firearm, violating conditions of release from prior charges, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an illegal drug and theft of a firearm. More charges may follow, police said.

Tucker is being held at Cumberland County Jail.

