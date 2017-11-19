I want to thank everyone who has worked so hard to help our community through the aftermath of the recent windstorm that left so many without power.

In the face of days without heat, lights and, for many of us, running water, neighbors looked after each other and helped however they could. The Winslow Public Library, the high school and others opened their doors for residents to charge cellphones, use the internet, and have a hot shower or a square meal.

I especially want to thank the line workers who were keep away from their own homes around the clock to clear downed lines and restore electricity, and the first responders who acted to keep residents safe.

If you are still in need of assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact me at 873-2025 or [email protected] As always, I am glad to hear from you on any topic.

Rep. Catherine Nadeau

D-Benton

