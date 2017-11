The Town of Sidney organized a ceremony to honor veterans on Friday, Nov. 10. Observances were held in the Sidney Grange and the Town Hall, which are next door to each other.

A brief wreath laying ceremony was held outside beside the veterans monument, then attendees moved inside the Grange for the ceremony that included singers from Snow Pond Arts Academy, Scouts and local veterans.

Front, from left, are Brock Stanhope, Robert Spears, Addision Poulin and Kimberly Spears. Back, from left, are Justin Bowman, Dawson Poulin, Troop 401 Scoutmaster Ryan Poulin and Korean War veteran and former Scoutmaster Larry Tibbetts. Contributed photo Flags were Justin Bowman and Dawson Poulin. Contributed photo Wreath bearers Addison Poulin and Kimberly Spears bring the wreath to honor Sidney's veterans. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Harland Bragg recited from memory the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae.

