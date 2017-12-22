MONTGOMERY, Ala. – God, Bugs Bunny and Chuck Norris were among the write-in votes that played a role in electing a Democrat to the U.S. Senate in Alabama for the first time in a quarter-century.

Al.com reports “Any other Republican” also appeared as write-ins, along with “Anybody,” “A better choice,” and “Any other.” Jesus Christ had votes in double digits.

More than 22,000 write-in ballots were cast on Dec. 12, according to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office – a greater number than the 20,715-vote margin by which Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore.

Some write-in votes went to dead men, including two Confederate generals and a segregationist Georgia governor: Robert E. Lee, “Ghost of Stonewall Jackson” and George Wallace.

The newspaper said write-ins were counted from about 30 of 67 counties.

