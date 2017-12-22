The Monmouth Community Players are in search for talented acts to perform in its second annual original 1940’s radio variety show “When Radio was King.” This production will be directed by Linda Duarte, of Lewiston, with musical direction by Bob Gilbert, of Farmingdale. Cindy Dunham, of Winthrop, will be the shows producer.

Auditions will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, and Thursday, Jan. 4, at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., in Monmouth.

Those interested in auditions should prepare 16 bars of a song to be performed with accompaniment. The production is looking for actors, musicians, singers and more.

Those interested, but are unable to attend, contact Duarte directly to make alternative arrangements.

The show will be performed Feb. 16-18 at Cumston Hall. Tickets will cost $14 for general admission and $12 for students and seniors.

For more information, visit monmouthcommunityplayers.org, or call 800-838-3006.

