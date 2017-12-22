IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:15 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller on Sewall Street.

9:25 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Child Street.

9:29 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.

9:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Airport Road.

10:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.

10:46 a.m., simple assault was reported on Allen Street.

10:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairbanks Street.

11:24 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Oak Street.

12:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

1:00 p.m., simple assault was reported on Sunset Avenue.

4:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.

6:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Southern Avenue.

6:50 p.m., simple assault was reported on Capitol Street.

6:54 p.m., simple assault was reported on Burns Road.

7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

7:32 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Capitol Street.

8:39 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

9:01 p.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.

9:55 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.

Friday at 2:20 am., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

4:36 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Boothby Street.

4:53 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Old Belgrade Road.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:02 a.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

2:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Road.

IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 6:19 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Annabessacook Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:53 p.m., Robert J. Greig, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Green Street.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6 p.m., Bruce M. Doughty, 57, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of eluding an officer, failure to register a vehicle and aggravated reckless conduct, after an investigation on Higgins Street.

