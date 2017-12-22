IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 9:15 a.m., gross sexual assault was reported by a caller on Sewall Street.
9:25 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Child Street.
9:29 a.m., theft was reported on Washington Street.
9:39 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Airport Road.
10:31 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
10:46 a.m., simple assault was reported on Allen Street.
10:55 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairbanks Street.
11:24 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Oak Street.
12:38 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.
1:00 p.m., simple assault was reported on Sunset Avenue.
4:31 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.
6:05 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Southern Avenue.
6:50 p.m., simple assault was reported on Capitol Street.
6:54 p.m., simple assault was reported on Burns Road.
7:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.
7:32 p.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Capitol Street.
8:39 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.
9:01 p.m., property was recovered on Whitten Road.
9:55 p.m., a past burglary was reported on Northern Avenue.
Friday at 2:20 am., suspicious activity was reported on North Belfast Avenue.
4:36 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Boothby Street.
4:53 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Old Belgrade Road.
IN GARDINER, Thursday at 8:02 a.m., theft was reported on Brunswick Avenue.
2:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on Church Street.
IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Prescott Road.
IN WINTHROP, Thursday at 6:19 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Annabessacook Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 1:53 p.m., Robert J. Greig, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release, on Green Street.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Thursday at 6 p.m., Bruce M. Doughty, 57, of Augusta, was issued a summons on charges of eluding an officer, failure to register a vehicle and aggravated reckless conduct, after an investigation on Higgins Street.