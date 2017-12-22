AUGUSTA — Leslie Stevens had 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks to lead Gardiner to a 44-30 win over Camden Hills in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A girls basketball Friday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Aimee Adams added 11 points and six rebounds for Gardiner (4-1) while Kassidy Collins chipped in six points and seven rebounds.

Camden Hills (0-5) was led by Miae DeWaard with 16 points.

WATERVILLE 62, WASHINGTON 22: Three players scored 13 points to lead the host Purple Panthers to the Class B North win.

Paige St. Pierre, Mackenzie St. Pierre and Abigail Saucier each had 13 to lead the offense for Waterville (2-2). Maddy Martin added nine steals.

Washington (0-6) was led by Haley Libby, Madeline Wiley and Brady Dana-Surles with five points apiece.

