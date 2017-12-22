IN BENTON, Thursday at 9:37 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 6:20 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at the Tradewinds Market Plus store on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 11:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Beckwith Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:51 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:46 a.m., a theft was reported on Wilton Road.

IN JACKMAN, Thursday at 12:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 7:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Road.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 3:42 p.m., police investigated a report of larceny, fraud or forgery on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 5:05 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Hussey Hill Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 2:57 p.m., police investigated a burglary alarm on Sibley Pond Road.

6:30 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Peltoma Avenue.

8:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:49 a.m., police investigated a report of a burglary on East Street.

4:15 p.m., a report of threatening was taken on North Avenue.

4:24 p.m., police investigated a harassment complaint on Water Street.

7:58 p.m., an alarm burglary was reported on Maple Street.

7:59 p.m., a report of threatening was taken on Winter Street.

IN SOMERVILLE, Thursday at 9:45 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Old Point Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 6:28 a.m., police investigated a burglary alarm at GameStop on Waterville Commons Drive.

9:20 a.m., a report of fraud or forgery was taken at TD Bank on Main Street.

12:08 p.m., a report of harassment was taken on Ash Street.

12:32 p.m., police investigated a report of criminal mischief on Union Street.

12:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Inn at Waterville on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:05 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Ann Street.

2:17 p.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Silver Street.

4:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Toward Street.

8:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Hannaford Supermarket on Elm Plaza.

9:41 p.m., police investigated a report of a domestic dispute on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 9:19 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Augusta Road.

9:58 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 9:48 a.m., Johanna M. Cooley, 35, of Harmony, was arrested on a probation hold.

4:13 p.m., Clyde R. Tripp, 65, of Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension and habitual offender.

5:13 p.m., Melissa J. Winchenbach, 35, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of burglary and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer.

8:35 p.m., Jeffrey Giles, 33, Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection order.

10:43 p.m., Joseph Wright-Champagne, 23, of New Vineyard, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

Friday at 11 p.m., Carrol J Rundlett, 38, of Norridgewock, was arrested on warrants for violating conditions of release and unpaid restitution for theft by receiving stolen property.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 4:14 p.m., Zachary L. Elwell, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

4:54 p.m., Amanda L. Young, 24, of Clinton, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

5:16 p.m., Richard A. Coderre, 32, of Benton, was arrested on a warrant.

8:35 p.m., Amanda G. Sanipas, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on three warrants and charged with unlawful possession of heroin with prior convictions, and violating conditions of release.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 8:16 p.m., Laura J. Bastey, 42, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating with suspended registration.

