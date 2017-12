SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Oct. 9-13, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Amy M. Atwood, 49, of Bingham, operating vehicle without license Aug. 5, 2017, in Bingham; $100 fine.

Thomas J. Aubin, 28, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise Aug. 20, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Evan J. Aucoin, 30, of Pittsfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Aug. 30, 2017, in Pittsfield; 48-hour jail sentence.

William B. Biddix, 39, of Ellsworth, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Joshua E. Blodgett, 26, of Skowhegan, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Aug. 16, 2017, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Damian A. Brooks, 27, of Cambridge, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Sept. 4, 2017, in Cambridge; $400 fine. Use of drug paraphernalia, same date and town; dismissed.

Theodore R. Brooks, 31, of Fairfield, criminal threatening Aug. 11, 2017, in Fairfield; $200 fine, 364-day jail sentence all suspended, one-year administrative release.

Zoe Brown, 20, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 28, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine, $14.72 restitution. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer May 28, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Glenys R. Bryant, 70, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence, $4.48 restitution.

Zachary A. Cass, 22, of Concord Township, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Aug. 20, 2017, in Concord Township; $250 fine.

Devon M. Chapman, 21, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct — fighting July 25, 2017, in Skowhegan; 12-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Aug. 8, 2017, in Skowhegan; 12-hour jail sentence.

Michael Cheever, 35, of Quincy, Massachusetts, possessing fish in violation Aug. 18, 2017, in Mayfield Township; $340 fine.

Kenneth James Connor, 36, of Augusta, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Sept. 26, 2017, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Nickolas Cowan, 21, of Madison, failure to display all-terrain vehicle registration numbers Sept. 4, 2017, in North Anson; $100 fine.

Michael Croteau, 46, of Troy, attaching false plates Aug. 7, 2017, in Detroit; dismissed.

Zachary Curtis, 28, of Madison, operating ATV under influence over 21 May 29, 2017, in Madison; $400 fine, 48-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked May 29, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine.

Katie L. Danforth, 28, of Norridgewock, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 8, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine. Violating condition of release, same date and town; dismissed.

Garland G. Eger, 27, of Palmyra, operating vehicle without license Aug. 1, 2017, in Norridgewock; $150 fine.

Melissa Emery, 37, of Norridgewock, keeping unlicensed dog Feb. 1, 2017, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Justin Farnham, 20, of Fairfield, allowing minor to possess or consume liquor Oct. 15, 2016, in Fairfield; $1,000 fine. Operating under the influence Aug. 5, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release Aug. 5, 2017, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

Tammi Lynn Field, 48, of Cornville, allowing dog to be at large Aug. 1, 2017, in Cornville; $50 fine.

Adriana Garcia, 19, of Madison, passing stopped school bus Sept. 6, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine.

Donna L. Greenleaf, 54, of Skowhegan, three counts negotiating a worthless instrument Feb. 21, 2015, March 21, 2015, and May 21, 2015, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Dylan C. Gregoire, 18, of Jackman, killing or injuring animal with a motor vehicle Aug. 19, 2017, in Rockwood; $250 fine. Wasting a wild bird or wild animal, same date and town; dismissed.

Julie A. Grover, 53, of Anson, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 29, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine, $10.70 restitution.

Norman R. Hall Jr., 59, of Bangor, operating under the influence Aug. 25, 2017, in Pittsfield; $500 fine, two-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Gabriel Hamlin, 29, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle July 30, 2017, in Fairfield; $100 fine.

David Joseph Hill, 23, of Windham, operating under the influence July 20, 2017, in St. Albans; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Attaching false plates, same date and town; dismissed.

Jacob Hinsch, 18, of Pittsfield, possession of tobacco products by minor July 26, 2017, in Pittsfield; $100 fine.

Brittany E. Horton, 22, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release July 8, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Nicklos R. Hunt, 26, of Pittston, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 9, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Dustin R. Hutchins, 33, of Skowhegan, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Aug. 25, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop Aug. 25, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Shawn J. Lawrence, 30, of Augusta, kindling fire without permission June 10, 2017, no town listed; $100 fine.

William Leblanc, 50, of Madison, failure to register vehicle Aug. 29, 2017, in Norridgewock; $100 fine.

Tabatha M. Lefebvre, 29, of Norridgewock, keeping unlicensed dog Feb. 1, 2017, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Nicole Luckern, 27, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Aug. 17, 2017, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Dean A. Manzer, 51, of Anson, failure to keep and retain records Aug. 13, 2017, in Embden; $200 fine. Littering Aug. 13, 2017, in Embden; $50 fine.

James Marden, 27, of Oakland, fishing without valid license Aug. 19, 2017, in North Anson; $100 fine. Littering Aug. 19, 2017, in North Anson; $100 fine.

Bryan E. Mason, 22, of Plymouth, attaching false plates July 13, 2017, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

William R. McCarty Jr., 20, of Skowhegan, burglary of a motor vehicle Aug. 15, 2017, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence.

Harley McGinnis, 20, of Skowhegan, criminal mischief Aug. 1, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine. Driving to endanger Aug. 1, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Tyler J. Mclean, 20, of Anson, minor possessing liquor Aug. 30, 2017, in Madison; $200 fine.

Anthony Milano, 46, of Lincolnville, possessing fish in violation July 15, 2017, in Dead River Township; $100 fine.

Cory Miller, 30, of Anson, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident Sept. 1, 2017, in Madison; $400 fine. Operating vehicle without license and failing to give motor vehicle accident information, same date and town; dismissed.

Amanda Moody, 31, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 7, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine. Use of drug paraphernalia, same date and town; dismissed.

Shane E. Murphy, 43, of Norridgewock, use of drug paraphernalia Aug. 1, 2017, in Fairfield; $350 fine.

Scott R. Murray, 52, of Anson, failure to stop all terrain vehicle Aug. 13, 2017, in Embden; $200 fine. Littering Aug. 13, 2017, in Embden; $50 fine.

Corey E. Paddock, 45, of Skowhegan, littering Aug. 11, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Dillon E. Pinkham, 21, of North New Portland, failure to display ATV registration numbers Sept. 4, 2017, in North Anson; $100 fine.

Renee W. Pooler, 30, of Fairfield, failure to produce vehicle or return it to scene Aug. 13, 2017, in Fairfield; $250 fine. Failure to stop, remain, provide information, same date and town; dismissed.

Leonard Poulin, 53, of Benton, negotiating a worthless instrument June 24, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Mark Prentiss, 41, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 2, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine.

Charles L. Quimby III, 18, of Norridgewock, minor possessing liquor Aug. 24, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Briana L. Quirion, 19, of Vassalboro, permitting unlawful use Aug. 5, 2017, in Jackman; $100 fine.

Matthew J. Reilly, 28, of Canaan, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop July 29, 2017, in Embden; 30-day jail sentence. Operating without safety equipment, same date and town; dismissed.

Derek A. Ross, 31, of Chepachet, Rhode Island, operating unregistered ATV Aug. 12, 2017, in Johnson Mountain Township; $200 fine.

Nancy Rush, 62, of Dexter, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 6, 2017, in Cornville; dismissed.

Alexander M. Russell, 20, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked July 14, 2017, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Bernard M. Saunders, 38, of Skowhegan, unsworn falsification July 26, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Daigan C. Small, 18, of Bingham, operating ATV under 18 without headgear Aug. 12, 2017, in Bingham; $100 fine.

Daylene Marie Stevens, 50, of Fairfield, criminal trespass July 28, 2017, in Fairfield; 72-hour jail sentence. Criminal mischief, same date and town; dismissed.

Ronald Stewart, 61, of Moscow, criminal trespass Aug. 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Mackenzie L. Swift, 22, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 12, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Robert L. Taylor, 53, of Skowhegan, violating fishing rule Sept. 1, 2017, in Lower Enchanted Township; $200 fine; entering or causing projectile to enter a place illegally, same date and town; dismissed.

Micky Thornton, 30, of The Forks, operating unregistered ATV July 20, 2017, in The Forks; $200 fine.

Kayle E. True, 21, of Skowhegan, minor possessing liquor Aug. 24, 2017, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Daniel L. Watrous, 43, of Pittsfield, failure to register vehicle July 14, 2017, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Jeremy P. Winn, 33, of Fairfield, obstructing report of crime and criminal mischief, Aug. 30, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.