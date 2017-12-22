NEW SHARON — No one was injured Wednesday afternoon when an sport utility vehicle hit the back of a stopped Regional School Unit 9 school bus loaded with children on Cape Cod Hill Road, according to police.

Franklin County sheriff’s Sgt. Matthew Brann responded to a report of the crash about 3:23 p.m.

No injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon when a stopped Regional School Unit 9 school bus loaded with children was struck in the rear by a Lexus SUV on Cape Cod Hill Road in New Sharon. Photo courtesy of Franklin County Sheriff's Office

Bus driver Bonita Oliver, 61, of Chesterville, had stopped to drop off a student at the Post Office Road intersection, Brann wrote in his report to Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Lauren Hendell, 30, of Vienna, was driving a 2012 Lexus SUV and had her two daughters with her. Hendell was following the bus and when the bus stopped to drop off the student, the Lexus ran into the back of the bus, according to Brann.

Cape Cod Hill School is up the road from the intersection.

The bus sustained minor damage, and the Lexus sustained heavy front-end damage. Hendell was issued a summons for following too close, Brann wrote.

The SUV was towed away by Farmington Towing. The New Sharon Fire Department assisted at the scene with traffic control.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.