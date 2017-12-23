IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:05 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on New England Road.

10:21 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

11:30 a.m., an automobile fire was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:06 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Cony Street.

1:19 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Glenridge Drive.

4:05 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Crossing Way.

5:30 p.m., theft was reported on Summer Street.

6:41 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

8:24 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Fairbanks Street.

8:31 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ridge Road.

9:11 p.m., an 18-year-old Windsor man was summoned on a charge of failing to give motor vehicle accident information.

9:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

10:49 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.

Saturday at 2:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

IN ANSON, Saturday at 2:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

3:10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Highland Avenue.

IN CANAAN, Friday at 6:47 p.m., police investigated a report of a disturbance on Hill Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Friday at 10:12 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

11:31 a.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

4:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Grand Summit Lane.

IN CHINA, Friday at 5:20 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Pleasant View Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Friday at 12:39 p.m., a complaint of harassment was taken on Nyes Corner Drive.

12:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

6:27 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Martin Stream Road.

10:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Saturday at 8:35 a.m., police investigated a burglary alarm on Norridgewock Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Friday at 7:46 a.m., a theft was reported on Wilton Road.

Saturday at 8:51 a.m., a theft was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN HALLOWELL, Friday at 11:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hillcrest Street.

11:28 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Hillcrest Street.

Saturday at 1:25 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported at the intersection of Water and Winthrop streets.

IN MADISON, Friday at 10:24 a.m., police investigated a report of theft on Park Street.

11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Shusta Road.

12:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on White School House Road.

6:59 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Heald Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Friday at 11:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Friday at 10:40 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:04 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN PALMYRA, Friday at 3:51 p.m., an assault was reported on Fletcher Drive.

3:55 p.m., an assault was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Friday at 10:24 a.m., a theft was reported on Raymond Street.

Saturday at 7:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Friday at 12:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Pine Street.

2:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Fairview Avenue.

3:51 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Fairgrounds Market Place.

9:27 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Winter Street.

IN SMITHFIELD, Friday at 1:25 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Village Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 6:13 a.m., police investigated a burglary alarm at Educare on Drummond Avenue.

7:53 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

11:57 a.m., police investigated a report of a threat at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:18 p.m., police investigated a report of assault at Sacred Heart Church & Soup Kitchen on Pleasant Street.

1:14 p.m., police issues a summons for shoplifting at the Hannaford supermarket on JFK Plaza.

1:31 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on College Avenue.

5:55 p.m., police investigated a domestic disturbance on Pleasant Place.

IN WILTON, Friday at 2:25 p.m., a theft was reported on Weld Road.

3:33 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 11:26 a.m., a disturbance was reported at Babe’s Garage on Frawley Street.

1 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Benton Avenue.

6:29 p.m., a report of harassment was taken on Mohegan Street.

Saturday at 12:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bellevue Street.

IN WINTHROP Friday at 1:27 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Old Lewiston Road.

3:09 p.m., a suspicious person or circumstance was reported on Annabessacook Turn Out.

3:40 p.m., drugs were reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Nathan Huszar, 29, of Greenville, was arrested on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking.

Spencer Knox, 23, of Carthage, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday, Molly Hinkel, 23, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

Galen Brackely, 37, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

Paul Plourd, 28, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of aggravated furnishing of scheduled drugs.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Friday at 1:51 p.m., Ricky J. Pederson, 28, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of burglary, theft by unauthorized use of property and probation hold.

7:23 p.m., Shane C. Stafford, 41, of Palmyra, was arrested on a charge of terrorizing.

8:55 p.m., Elizabeth H. Rich, 20, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Saturday at 1:29 a.m., James A. Casey, 59, of Clinton was arrested on charges of operating under the influence — no test, 1 prior conviction, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention.

IN WATERVILLE, Friday at 5:43 p.m., Benjamin John Leland Clark, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 7:53 p.m., Justin M. Call, 25, of Lisbon Falls, was summoned on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked following the report of an accident, in which no injuries were reported, on Civic Center Drive.

10:22 p.m., Michael E. Clark, 22, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of violating a condition of release on Gage Street.

IN WINSLOW, Patrick J. Ridley, 32, of Winslow, was summonsed on a charge of violating condition of release.

