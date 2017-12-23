A tractor-trailer crash snarled traffic early Saturday on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery.

The big rig was driving southbound at mile 1.5 in near the New Hampshire border when it swerved to avoid hitting a car that had spun out, according to Maine State Police. It appeared to be one of few accidents Saturday morning, despite forecasts of freezing rain.

State police said 22-year-old Jason Ashburn of Andover, New Hampshire, was driving too fast for conditions and lost control of his sedan just before 6 a.m. He struck the center median and then collided with the tractor-trailer being driven by 55-year-old Patrick Ebanks of Brockton, Massachusetts.

Ebanks had swerved to avoid the collision and ended up in the northbound lane under an overpass. Four lanes were temporarily shut down until the scene was cleared. Ashburn was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.

Meteorologists had expected freezing rain Saturday morning to cause traffic problems and power outages.

But as of 10:30 a.m., emergency dispatchers across southern Maine reported few other accidents. At noon, Central Maine Power was reporting just three customers without power in Waldo County. At least eight flights from the Portland International Jetport were delayed on their way to Michigan, New York and North Carolina, but only a flight to Philadelphia from the Pjetport was canceled.

