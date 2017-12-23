Whitefield Lions Club hosted its annual Christmas for Kids party Dec. 10 at the clubhouse.

Lunch was served, followed by cookies and ice cream.

Whitefield Lions Club hosted its annual Christmas for Kids party Dec. 10. From left are Carolyn Greenwood, Caitlin Labbe, Dagan Savage, Lydia Gilman, Santa, Courtney Paine, Alana York, Olivia Kunesh, Alex Mahon, Harrison Mosher, Brenda Bonsant and Noah Bonsant. Lily Chamberlain with Santa. Latavius Walker with Santa.

Santa stopped by to visit the children and take their requests which ranged from Lego sets to a puppy.

Each child was given a bag of wrapped presents to take home and put under the tree for Christmas morning.

Games were played and songs were sung and children were awarded raffle prizes, including cans of popcorn, Beanie Babies, candy, porcelain dolls, a scooter and a bicycle.

Eight members of the Erskine Academy Leo Club were on hand to help the Lions greet guests, serve food and hand out gifts.

Twenty-five local children and their families attended.

