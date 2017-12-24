of kindness

When I returned to my car at the Walmart parking lot I found a folded paper under my wiper blade. When I opened it I found the following letter along with a gift card for Dunkin’ Donuts: “Every year my mom and I do a random act of kindness day. This year we are putting gift cards on veterans’ cars. Thank you for your service and have a Merry Christmas. Love Raegan (age 10).”

I want Raegan and his or her mom to know that both of them have touched my heart. Love to you both, and Merry Christmas. Thank you so much.

Terrence Casey

Randolph

