Gov. Paul LePage’s concern about Medicaid expansion and marijuana legalization should have the attention of entire population of Maine. The Democratic Party has for years passed several bills without funding and left it up to either the people on a ballot vote, or simply worked the cost into the general budget, causing problems in other budgeted accounts.

It is time for the Democratic Party to learn budget responsibility. Just look at what Gov. LePage has done in repaying the medical bills the state had with the hospitals. Over $200 million overdue and paid since Gov. LePage has been in office. All of the debt was created by the Democratic Party.

Please, let’s not open the door for another round of new laws without proper and budgeted funding.

Norman L. Mitchell Sr.

Winslow

