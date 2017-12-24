VIENNA – Late last spring, listing broker Les Priest was visiting this waterfront home in company with a Maine Guide. When the two men walked down the slope to the pond, they noticed a peeping that elicited a gentle “hoot” in response.

The guide confirmed Priest’s thought. They were listening to the conversation of a mother loon and her chick.

The voices were the only sounds to be heard that day at Loon Cove on Whittier Pond. On a more recent, late-fall tour, the same peace and quiet enveloped the property, the surrounding woods, and the pond, on which this home has 793 feet of frontage.

There are barely a handful of houses on the pond, Priest noted – certainly there are no others within sight. The site is so tranquil as to seem a sanctuary. This property, on 7.74 primarily wooded acres, is ideal for anyone who values serene privacy, and also enjoys the pleasure the pond provides – fishing, swimming, canoeing and kayaking – and includes a dock. In winter, (yes, this is a year-round home) snowmobiling is just outside the door.

High-quality-built in 2008, the 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-full-bath home offers year-round comforts such as radiant heat; and all-seasons, classic Maine character in the form of log-siding exterior, and a beautifully, horizontally pine-paneled interior whose cathedral-ceiling, skylit, exposed-beams living room is especially stunning. The spacious, tiled kitchen’s black appliances include a four-burner gas cooktop. There’s a first-floor office, too.

One could drive many miles on Maine back roads to find such a haven, but this location is only a half-hour from central Augusta, and just a couple of miles from conveniences in Mount Vernon’s charming village.

The home at 5 Loon Cove Road, Vienna, is listed for sale at $239,000. Annual taxes are $5,179 (2017). For more information or to arrange a private viewing, please contact Les, of Better Homes and Gardens The Masiello Group (Augusta office) at 215-7349 or at [email protected].

The Central Maine Home of the Week is produced by the Marketing Department of the Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

