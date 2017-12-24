face harsh judgment

Despite the snarky, overconfident efforts of outsider anarchist-provocateur Steve Bannon, he was unable to convince enough Alabamians to swallow their morality and vote for alleged pedophile Roy Moore. Bannon, the RNC, self-confessed serial sexual aggressor Donald Trump, and their captive propaganda outlet Fox News reaped nothing but shame and defeat.

If there is “a special place in hell for pedophiles,” so too will those who vote for pedophiles and sexual perverts have some ‘splainin to do on judgment day.

Paul W. Dutram

Waterville

