What’s most scary about the Affordable Care Act, the repeal of Obamacare, and the tax reform bills is that all three were high priorities for their proponents for years, yet apparently none of them thought about how to do them.

The ACA was slapped together, with Rep. Nancy Pelosi stating, “We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.”

The repeal attempt showed no evidence that any planning went into what should replace it.

The tax shuffle looks like a collage slapped together with no overall planning.

Does either party put any real effort into anything but fundraising?

Tom Heyns

Chelsea

