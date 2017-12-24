good for country

People voted for President Donald Trump because they wanted change. Unfortunately the change has been for the worst.

If people think that he is going to help the middle class, they are sadly mistaken. The rich are going to get richer and the middle class is going to get smaller.

He is making the U.S. the laughing stock of the world. The U.S. has and always will be a great country. It’s time for him to go.

He never tells the truth. How can we teach our children to honest and truthful when he never tells the truth?

My parents always told me, if you make a mistake, apologize and fix your mistake. He has never apologized for anything in his life.

We, as Americans, better see the light before it’s too late.

Adolf Hitler once told the people on Germany, that he was going to make Germany great again. We certainly don’t want to go in that direction.

The way Trump governs is not good for our great country.

Thomas Lohnes

China Village

