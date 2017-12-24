up for MaineCare
I receive a constitutional survey from Rep. Matt Pouliot, R-Augusta. I take exception to question, “Do you support the expansion of the federal Medicaid program in Maine?”
The Maine people decided this in the Nov. 7 election. Instead of asking this question, legislators should be thinking about how to fund it. This is a good example how our representatives are trying to avoid the results and do what they want.
I will watch Pouliot very closely. No support, no vote in the next election. Encourage all voters do the same.
Ernie Lake
Augusta