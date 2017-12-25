IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
11:11 a.m., theft was reported on Eastern Avenue.
11:58 a.m., an odor of a gas leak was reported on Senator Way.
1:40 p.m., theft was reported on Green Street.
2:31 p.m., theft was reported on Kelton Drive.
4:00 p.m., theft was reported on Oak Street.
4:19 p.m., simple assault was reported on Whitten Road.
5:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
6:03 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:23 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Cony Road.
8:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sparrow Drive.
8:57 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on West Crescent Street.
9:22 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Franklin Street.
Sunday at 6:46 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green Street.
8:17 a.m., city ordinance violations were reported on Claire Street.
9;26 a.m., terrorizing was reported on Bangor Street.
10:10 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Cony Street.
10:24 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.
1:29 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.
1:40 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Water Street.
2:16 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.
2:21 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Shaw Road.
2:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
2:28 p.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.
3:11 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Mount Vernon Avenue.
3:12 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winthrop Street.
3:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
6:09 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:14 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:21 p.m., theft was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:49 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Stephen King Drive.
7:08 p.m., property was recovered on Civic Center Drive.
8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water and Commercial streets.
10:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.
Monday at 3:29 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
IN HALLOWELL, Sunday at 11:46 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
ARREST
IN HALLOWELL, Saturday, at 12:22 p.m., Christopher W. Vogel Jr., 41, of Jefferson, was arrested on a warrant and charged with unlawful possession of a scheduled drug, following the report of an accident in which no injuries were reported, on Water Street.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 6:16 p.m., Edwin W. Dessler, 54, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license, after an accident in which no injuries were reported, at the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Mill Street.
Sunday at 5:45 p.m., Stacy L. Macintyre, 42, of Augusta, was summoned on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer (less than $500), after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.