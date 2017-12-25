IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:31 p.m., police investigated a report of threatening on Silver Street.
Sunday at 4:39 p.m., police investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Battle Ridge Road.
5:38 p.m., police investigated a report of shoplifting at Dollar General on Hinckley Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norrdigewock Road.
9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
Monday at 8:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 9:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:57 a.m., police investigated a report of vandalism on Athens Road.
12:35 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Blake Street.
10:03 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Water Street.
IN JAY, Sunday at 8:14 a.m., a burglary was reported on Intervale Road.
8:36 a.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.
6:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Intervale Road.
8:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Intervale Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., vandalism was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
Sunday at 11:40 a.m., police investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Bean Street.
2:11 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on Heald Street.
6:52 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on Bean Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:59 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Freese Road.
5:01 p.m., police investigated a report of an assault on Walnut Street.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 5:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
7:53 p.m., an unwanted subject was reported on Elizabeth Street.
Sunday at 12:16 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.
7:44 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Brickett Point Estates.
12:12 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Center Street.
11:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 10:30 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Pittsfield Street.
10:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Powers Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday 9:35 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Mountain View Terrace.
12:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.
10:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on McClellan Street.
Sunday at 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dyer Street.
3:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on French Street.
4:26 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on North Avenue.
5:26 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on Winter Street.
Monday at 3:29 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Somerset Business Parkway.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:13 a.m., an unwanted subject was reported at College Quik Stop on West River Road.
11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.
1:10 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on High Street.
2:45 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Nudd Street.
4:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.
4:51 p.m., a report of threatening was taken on Pleasant Street.
6:02 p.m., a report of harassment was taken on Elm Street.
6:18 p.m., police investigated a report of assault on College Avenue.
8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.
8:44 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at McEwen’s Auto on College Avenue.
8:54 p.m., police investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Gold Street.
8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.
10:08 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Ticonic Street.
Midnight, an assault was repoted on Summer Street.
Sunday at 3:18 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Elm Street.
3:55 a.m., an unwanted subject was reported at Inland Hospital on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
3:16 p.m., police investigated a report of an assault at Walmart Supercenter on Waterville Commons Road.
5:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
6:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.
9:18 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.
11:27 a.m., a report of harassment was taken on Elm Street.
Monday at 12:31 a.m., a report of harassment was taken on Elm Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 5:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Applegate Lane.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday 1:29 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Frankwood Drive.
1:31 a.m., police investigated a burglary alarm on Fuller Drive.
8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kidder Street.
8:23 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Primrose Street.
11:57 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bay Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:34 a.m., Scott Brink, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
1:40 a.m., Deserai Collins, 26, of Gorham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:51 a.m., Jonathan D. Reynolds, 26, of Smithfield, was arrested on charges of violating bail conditions and violating conditions of parole and probation.
3:52 p.m., Jacob S. Smith, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:09 p.m., Sherry A. Googe, 61, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.
Sunday at 4:34 p.m., Timothy A. Hogan, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
5:34 p.m., Demetrio Alexander M. Bautista, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:52 p.m., Eric V. Nelson, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.