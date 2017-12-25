IN CLINTON, Saturday at 1:31 p.m., police investigated a report of threatening on Silver Street.

Sunday at 4:39 p.m., police investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Battle Ridge Road.

5:38 p.m., police investigated a report of shoplifting at Dollar General on Hinckley Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 8:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norrdigewock Road.

9:12 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

Monday at 8:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 9:12 a.m., threatening was reported on Cascade Leisure Park Road.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 11:57 a.m., police investigated a report of vandalism on Athens Road.

12:35 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Blake Street.

10:03 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Water Street.

IN JAY, Sunday at 8:14 a.m., a burglary was reported on Intervale Road.

8:36 a.m., threatening was reported on Church Street.

6:16 p.m., a burglary was reported on Intervale Road.

8:06 p.m., threatening was reported on Intervale Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:18 a.m., vandalism was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

Sunday at 11:40 a.m., police investigated a report of a domestic disturbance on Bean Street.

2:11 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on Heald Street.

6:52 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on Bean Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 2:59 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Freese Road.

5:01 p.m., police investigated a report of an assault on Walnut Street.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 5:35 p.m., criminal mischief was reported at Dunkin’ Donuts on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:53 p.m., an unwanted subject was reported on Elizabeth Street.

Sunday at 12:16 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Pleasant Street.

7:44 a.m., police investigated a report of harassment on Brickett Point Estates.

12:12 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Center Street.

11:01 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

IN PALMYRA, Sunday at 10:30 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Oxbow Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Saturday at 11:37 a.m., threatening was reported on Pittsfield Street.

10:22 p.m., a theft was reported on Powers Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday 9:35 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on Mountain View Terrace.

12:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

10:06 a.m., a harassment complaint was taken on McClellan Street.

Sunday at 9:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on East Dyer Street.

3:10 p.m., trespassing was reported on French Street.

4:26 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on North Avenue.

5:26 p.m., police investigated a complaint of harassment on Winter Street.

Monday at 3:29 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Somerset Business Parkway.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 11:13 a.m., an unwanted subject was reported at College Quik Stop on West River Road.

11:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Rangeway.

1:10 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on High Street.

2:45 p.m., police investigated a report of theft on Nudd Street.

4:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Kelsey Street.

4:51 p.m., a report of threatening was taken on Pleasant Street.

6:02 p.m., a report of harassment was taken on Elm Street.

6:18 p.m., police investigated a report of assault on College Avenue.

8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on West River Road.

8:44 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at McEwen’s Auto on College Avenue.

8:54 p.m., police investigated a report of an unwanted subject on Gold Street.

8:59 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Water Street.

10:08 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Ticonic Street.

Midnight, an assault was repoted on Summer Street.

Sunday at 3:18 a.m., a noise complaint was taken on Elm Street.

3:55 a.m., an unwanted subject was reported at Inland Hospital on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

3:16 p.m., police investigated a report of an assault at Walmart Supercenter on Waterville Commons Road.

5:03 p.m., shoplifting was reported at Marden’s Surplus & Salvage on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:15 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Silver Street.

9:18 p.m., a noise complaint was taken on Kelsey Street.

11:27 a.m., a report of harassment was taken on Elm Street.

Monday at 12:31 a.m., a report of harassment was taken on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 5:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Applegate Lane.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday 1:29 a.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Frankwood Drive.

1:31 a.m., police investigated a burglary alarm on Fuller Drive.

8:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kidder Street.

8:23 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity on Primrose Street.

11:57 p.m., police investigated a report of suspicious activity at Dunkin’ Donuts on Bay Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Saturday at 1:34 a.m., Scott Brink, 30, of Gorham, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

1:40 a.m., Deserai Collins, 26, of Gorham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 4:51 a.m., Jonathan D. Reynolds, 26, of Smithfield, was arrested on charges of violating bail conditions and violating conditions of parole and probation.

3:52 p.m., Jacob S. Smith, 27, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 12:09 p.m., Sherry A. Googe, 61, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating condition of release.

Sunday at 4:34 p.m., Timothy A. Hogan, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

5:34 p.m., Demetrio Alexander M. Bautista, 25, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 8:52 p.m., Eric V. Nelson, 33, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

