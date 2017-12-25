Maine State Police seized cocaine and cash from a car on the turnpike last week.

State police were conducting an aircraft detail in Gray on Thursday and stopped a southbound car for speeding.

A trooper ultimately seized 60 grams of cocaine and $2,200 in cash, according to a post on the state police Facebook page. The driver was Raymond Whittington, 41, of Springfield, Mass. He was arrested and charged with unlawful trafficking in schedule W drugs.

Whittington was taken to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland. His bail was set at $10,000.

