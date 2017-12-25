SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for Oct. 16-Nov. 3, 2017, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Joseph C. Avery, 36, of Embden, harvest operator failing to pay within 45 days Oct. 10, 2016, in Cornville; dismissed.

John J. Bradley, 42, of Moscow, operating while license suspended or revoked June 17, 2017, in Skowhegan; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension.

Stanley W. Brown, 39, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order July 30, 2017, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Alexander W. Buzzell, 23, of Ellsworth, operating while license suspended or revoked April 11, 2016, in Pittsfield; dismissed.

Justin W. Carr, 36, of Harmony, operating after habitual offender revocation June 1, 2017, in Harmony; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town; dismsised.

Devin Chambers, 22, of Pittsfield, burglary July 23, 2017, in Detroit; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation. Terrorizing, criminal mischief, assault and two counts burglary, same date and town; dismissed.

Robert Crosby, 51, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation Nov. 30, 2016, in Canaan; $500 fine, six-month jail sentence. Aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation June 24, 2017, in Pittsfield; $500 fine, six-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release June 24, 2017, in Pittsfield; six-month jail sentence.

Dana K. Davis, 64, of Bingham, failing to notify of motor vehicle accident May 28, 2017, in Concord Township; dismissed.

Brianna M. Dunn, 21, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked Aug. 4, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Don G. Engberg, 29, of Canaan, attaching false plates Sept. 27, 2017, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Justin Gross, 30, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked July 7, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence.

Michael Hardy, 42, of New Bern, North Carolina, arson July 22, 2016, in Harmony; 10-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but three years suspended, four-year probation, $500 restitution.

James D. Homan, 51, of Attelboro, Massachusetts, operating under the influence May 26, 2017, in Anson; $500 fine, seven-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Mark Anthony Kennedy, 48, of Winslow, operating vehicle without license June 24, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Christopher M. Landry, 33, of Skowhegan, violating protection from abuse order Sept. 2, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Krista Lizak, 46, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Oct. 27, 2017, in Skowhegan; three-year day jail sentence. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 27, 2017, in Skowhegan; $400 fine.

Roxanne M. Mattson, 34, of Fairfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs Aug. 13, 2017, in Fairfield; $400 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended, two year probation. Unlawful possession of heroin, unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town; dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 1, 2017, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release Sept. 2, 2017, in Madison; dismissed. Violating condition of release Sept. 20, 2017, in Fairfield; 30-day jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, same date and town; dismissed.

Harley McGinnis, 20, of Solon, driving to endanger Aug. 1, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Linnea Mesaric, 19, of Palmero, minor consuming liquor May 26, 2017, in Pittsfield; $200 fine.

Ryan P. Michaud, 37, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Oct. 27, 2017, in Fairfield; $100 fine, four-day jail sentence.

Jodie Nadeau, 22, of Fairfield, assault Aug. 15, 2016, in Fairfield; $300 fine, $300 suspended, three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 97 days suspended, two-year probation.

Alexander Paul, 20, of Cornville, marijuana: under 21 years of age June 6, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Tammy L. Pease, 38, of Jackman, hunting from stand or blind overlooking deer bait Nov. 16, 2015, in Moose River; $100 fine. False registration of deer Nov. 16, 2015, in Moose River; $100 fine. Night hunting, same date and town; dismissed.

Brittany Pike, 22, of Palmyra, burglary May 21, 2017, in St. Albans; dismissed.

Daniel W. Pomelow, 48, of Madison, operating under the influence April 28, 2017, in Madison; $700 fine, seven-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension.

David A. Powell, 65, of Waterville, operating on land of another without permission Oct. 6, 2017, in Johnston Mountain Township; $100 fine.

Ryan A. Quimby, 34, of Madison, criminal trespass July 17, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Jonathan Reynolds, 26, of Bar Harbor, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 4, 2016, in Fairfield; 36-hour jail sentence.

Mandi Jean L. Sewall, 31, of Pittsfield, cruelty to animals April 29, 2017, in Pittsfield; dismissed.

Dylan Staton, 25, of Auburn, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer July 28, 2017, in Palmyra; two-year Department of Corrections sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town; dismissed.

Michael Stone, 48, of Cornville, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 27, 2017, in Canaan; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Mallory C. Stratton, 26, of Madison, assault Nov. 4, 2015, in Madison; dismissed.

Zackary Strout, 18, of Madison, two counts of terrorizing Oct. 15, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Thomas P. Tatro, 65, of Harrisville, Rhode Island, operating vehicle without license Aug. 27, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Bruce A. Tuttle, 38, of Madison, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 16, 2017, in Starks; $500 fine, 90-day jail sentence.

Dawn M. Wilbur, 45, of Fairfield, operating after habitual offender revocation Jan. 10, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Lisa Woodard, 46, of Dexter, burglary July 22, 2016, in Harmony; five-year Department of Corrections, all but 15 months suspended, two-year probation. Two counts of arson, same date and town; dismissed.

Matthew D. York, 29, of Madison, littering June 23, 2017, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

