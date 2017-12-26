WATERVILLE — A business breakfast on Legislative overview will be held from 7:15 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, in the Spann Student Commons Summit Room on Thomas College’s campus, 180 West River Road.

Maine State Chamber President and CEO Dana Connors will talk about law-making issues as they relate to businesses such as workers’ compensation, human resources, taxation, environment and education.

As the leader of the state’s largest and most diverse business association, Connors oversees a broad range of activities, including advocacy efforts, economic development initiatives, workforce development initiatives and a wide variety of member services for the business community.

The event is hosted by Thomas College and the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

The cost of the business breakfast is $18 for members, $25 at the door and for nonmembers. Breakfast is included with the reservation.

To register, email [email protected] or call 873-3315.

