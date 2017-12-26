For many years, volunteers from the Jefferson Historical Society have decorated the vintage bandstand on the Village Green between the town office and the school. During Monday afternoon’s storm, the society also decorated the Veterans Monument with a wreath.
Jefferson bandstand decor
The historical society decorated the gazebo and supplied wreath for the Veterans Monument.
