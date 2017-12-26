IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:30 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Riverside Drive and Route 3 East.

9:31 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported on Eastern Avenue and Cony Road.

10 a.m., officers responded to an overdose on State Street.

10:54 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

3:01 p.m., officers responded to an overdose on Glenridge Drive.

8:25 p.m., officers responded to an overdose on Old Belgrade Road.

Tuesday at 4:44 a.m., there was a traffic accident on Civic Center Drive.

IN BELGRADE, Friday at 3:15 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Route 27.

IN FARMINGDALE, Friday at 9:25 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Maine Avenue.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 1:11 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Church Street.

Sunday at 11:04 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Brunswick Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 11:20 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Winthrop Street.

IN LITCHFIELD, Friday at 1:48 p.m., there was a traffic accident on Thorofare Road.

IN MANCHESTER, Friday at 8:15 p.m., a suspicious person was reported on Pond Road.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on U.S. Route 202.

IN READFIELD, Sunday at 1:14 p.m., a snowmobile accident was reported on North Road.

IN SIDNEY, Saturday at 8:16 a.m., there was a traffic accident on West River Road.

IN WAYNE, Tuesday at 7:34 a.m., a vehicle struck a deer on Main Street.

IN WEST GARDINER, Sunday at 9:23 p.m., a vehicle struck a deer on High Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 11:52 a.m., Jeffrey Paul Grenier, 30, of Augusta, was arrested and charged with violating condition of release on Gage Street.

IN CHINA, Friday at 4:08 p.m., Jessica Rose Rohwer, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and burglary on Lakeview Drive.

IN GARDINER, Monday at 4:41 p.m., Nathan David Price, 30, of Gardiner, was arrested and charged with violating of a protective order and a probation hold on Brunswick Avenue.

