Emily Goulette, of Oakland, was one of several student musicians and actors from Colby College that performed Dec. 6 at Jazz at Lincoln Center, as part of the college’s New York campaign launch celebration. Goulette performed selections from “Lost With You” for alumni and friends of the college at the event, according to a news release from the college.

“Lost With You” is a musical written and produced by students who attended a workshop with Broadway professionals last January at New York’s Ripley-Grier Studios.

The student performance was part of a larger New York event that included a lighting of the Empire State Building in “Colby Blue” and an appearance at the Nasdaq Stock Market by Colby’s President David A. Greene, according to the release.

Dubbed “Dare Northward” to reflect the bold and unprecedented nature of the initiatives and priorities it will support, the $750-million campaign will make it possible for Colby to introduce transformational programs, build on already strong academic programs, improve access to a Colby education for deserving students from around the globe, and provide new facilities that support a multidisciplinary approach to learning and connect the college to the community beyond its campus, according to the release.

