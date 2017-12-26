ATLANTA — Rapper T.I. spent Christmas Eve spreading holiday cheer among some single mothers, helping them with their last-minute shopping for gifts.

In a video T.I. posted on social media, the Grammy-winning artist entered an Atlanta-area Target on Sunday and called for all single mothers present to follow him. He strolled through the store alongside several mothers, went to the cash register with them and then paid for their presents.

T.I. said he spent $20,000 in 30 minutes. He had to leave to catch a flight.

He also has appeared at metro Atlanta stores around Christmas in past years to help mothers in need.

– From news service reports

