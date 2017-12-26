Seven motor vehicles were damaged Tuesday afternoon in a pileup along Interstate 295 southbound in Freeport.

Authorities were forced to close one lane of southbound traffic for about 90 minutes, resulting in a significant traffic jam that started around 2:30 p.m. and lasted until 4 p.m.

Maine State Police Trooper Pat Flanagan said the lead driver was attempting to change travel lanes when he realized that if he did he would crash into a vehicle passing him on the right. The driver “jerked” his wheel to avoid the crash, a maneuver that caused him to lose control and go off the two-lane highway, Flanagan said.

The vehicle behind the lead driver hit his vehicle, while the remaining five vehicles slowed down but were unable to avoid colliding with one another.

“It really was two different crashes,” Flanagan said.

He said there were no serious injuries as a result of the pileup.

“Weather was not a factor. The roads were clear,” Flanagan said.

